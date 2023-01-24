Oscars 2023 Nominations: Date, Time In India, When And Where To Watch The Nominations Online

Oscar 2023 is just a few months away, and people around the world are excited to see whether their favourite actor or movie makes it. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science will be announcing the official list of Oscars nominees in major categories for the 95th award season on January 24, 2023. Like every time, fans will keep an eye on Best Film, Best Actor(Male and Female), and Best Director nods. Moreover, this year, four Indian films namely RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperer have been shortlisted for nominations. And it is one of the biggest reasons for Indian fans to watch the nominations today.

Now, let's have a look at all the important streaming details!