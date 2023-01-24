Oscars 2023 Nominations: Date, Time In India, When And Where To Watch The Nominations Online
Oscar 2023 nominations will be announced on January 24, 2023. Read streaming details here!
Academy Awards 2023
Academy Awards 2023
Oscar 2023 is just a few months away, and people around the world are excited to see whether their favourite actor or movie makes it. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science will be announcing the official list of Oscars nominees in major categories for the 95th award season on January 24, 2023. Like every time, fans will keep an eye on Best Film, Best Actor(Male and Female), and Best Director nods. Moreover, this year, four Indian films namely RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperer have been shortlisted for nominations. And it is one of the biggest reasons for Indian fans to watch the nominations today.
Now, let's have a look at all the important streaming details!
At What Time The Oscars 2023 Nominations Will Be Announced?
Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24, 2023, Tuesday at 07:30 AM PST, 08:30 AM EST and 07:00 PM IST.
Where Will The Oscars 2023 Nomination Happen?
The Oscar 2023 nominations will be announced live from Beverly Hills, California.
Where To Watch The Oscar 2023 Nomination Live?
You can catch the Oscar 2023 nominations live on oscars.org, ABC.com, Hulu Live TV, and the Academy’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook official accounts. Moreover, for the first time, the live streaming will also be available in virtual reality via Horizon Worlds in the Metaverse.
What Is The Date Of The Oscar 2023 Ceremony?
The nomination will be announced today, and the final Oscars ceremony will take place on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Oscar 2023 Nominations: India Connect
Indian fans are much excited this year as four Indian films i.e. RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers have been shortlisted. It would be exciting to see whether the Indian entries receive Oscar nominations.
Oscar 2023 Nominations: Predictions
While we need the nominations to come out officially, there are some predictions in place.
Prediction for Best Picture: Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Banshees of Inisherin.
Predictions for Best Actor: Austin Butler in Elvis, Tom Cruise in Top Gun, and Brendan Fraser in The Whale.