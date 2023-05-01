New On Netflix In May 2023: What New Titles Are Coming To The OTT Platform This Month
Wondering what to watch on Netflix in the upcoming weeks? Check five new movies and series that are releasing in May 2023.
May 2023 seems promising for Netflix subscribers as the OTT giant is set to release a slew of exciting new titles next month. Netflix has announced the release of shows and movies from an array of genres, including romance, action, and much more.
Let's take a closer look at some of the new and upcoming releases on Netflix in May.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
After the huge success of the Bridgerton franchise, Netflix has decided to release spinoffs and limited series under the same franchise. The first of these spinoffs is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The series will be a prequel to Bridgerton and revolve around Queen Charlotte and her rise to the throne.
Release Date: May 4, 2023
Sanctuary
A Japanese Netflix Original series, Sanctuary is the story of a desperate kid who becomes a sumo wrestler. However, his cocky attitude and unconventional methods are not welcome in an industry that is steeped in tradition and history.
Release Date: May 4, 2023
The Mother
Jennifer Lopez’s vigilante action thriller—The Mother—is set to release on Netflix next month. Directed by Niki Caro, the movie follows the story of a military-trained assassin who comes out of hiding to help protect her estranged daughter. With this movie, Lopez is set to join the ranks of Halle Berry and Liam Neeson.
Release Date: May 12, 2023
XO, Kitty
The upcoming rom-com series—XO, Kitty—is a spinoff to the ‘To All The Boys’ film franchise. The series will follow the story of Kitty Song Covey, who moves to South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend.
Release Date: May 18, 2023
FUBAR
FUBAR is a Netflix series about a CIA agent who is on the verge of retirement but is forced to take up a dicey undercover mission. The plot gets interesting when he discovers that he needs to partner up with another agent for the mission. This agent turns out to be his daughter. This highly anticipated series will be Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first leading role in a scripted television series.
Release Date: May 25, 2023