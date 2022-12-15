Hyderabad-Based Businessman Buys McLaren 765 LT Spider, Most Expensive Car In India Priced Over Rs 12 Crore

In the last five years, the Indian market has seen a growing interest in high-performance exotic cars. The company, McLaren officially announced its entry into the Indian automobile market in 2021. Last year, the company delivered its 720S Spider model to West Bengal-based businessman Parveen Agarwal.

According to CarToq.com, a car advising platform, the supercar, McLaren 765 LT Spider is more exclusive than any other super in India as the manufacturer is capped at 765 units. It is one of the fastest convertibles McLaren has ever made.

The 765 LT Spider offers a highly aerodynamic design like the coupe version. It comes with a convertible roof that unfolds in just 11 seconds. It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and the engine generates 765 Ps and 800 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 7-speed sequential gearbox, and all the power is sent to the rear wheels. It has carbon fibre used for the bodywork, and it gets a little more aggressive front bumper, splitter, side skirts and a wraparound rear bumper.