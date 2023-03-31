Patek Philippe Looks Beyond Nautilus And A Prototype Is Ready

Though Patek Philippe is one of the last and most coveted independent Swiss watchmaking brands and would have no shortage of potential suitors, Stern said there are no plans to sell the business, which his family has controlled since 1932. In fact, a sale to a larger luxury conglomerate such as LVMH or Richemont would almost certainly herald the beginning of the end for the Patek brand and diminish the value of its watches owned by collectors, he said.