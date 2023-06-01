BQPrimePursuits6 New Web Series Releasing On Netflix In June 2023: Manifest Season 4 To Black Mirror S6
ADVERTISEMENT

6 New Web Series Releasing On Netflix In June 2023: Manifest Season 4 To Black Mirror S6

35+ new programmes, must-watch films and more will be coming soon on the streaming platform in June 2023

01 Jun 2023, 5:52 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

Streaming service Netflix has added more titles in its library of movies and series. According to Netflix, more than 35 new programs, must-watch films and more will be coming soon on the streaming platform in June 2023. Here are some of the most awaited web series on releasing on Netflix.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2

As the Death Date looms, the Flight 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfil their callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits. Manifest is a series on the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years.

Release Date: June 2

The Witcher Season 3

The Witcher Season 3 starring Henry Cavill will premiere on June 29, 2023. It will be Volume 1 of the third season while Volume 2 will release on July 27, 2023. Season 3 will focus on Geralt taking Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

Release Date: June 29

Black Mirror Season 6

The dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror will be back on Netflix with its sixth season. The Black Mirror season 6 will feature five new episodes: Joan Is Awful, Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day and Demon 79. Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul are cast in two episodes.

Release Date: The exact date has not been revealed but the show will release in June.

Never Have I Ever - Season 4

Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever's fourth and final season will follow Devi's life as a senior at Sherman Oaks High School. She has finally lost her virginity to rival-turned-friend friend Ben Gross and is now preparing to go to college. The last season will have Devi navigating through her high school, family and her love life.

Release Date: June 8

Break Point Part 2

Break Point Part 2 is a docuseries that follows future stars of tennis on and off the court as they continue to compete in Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours. Break Point Part 2 will be released exclusively on Netflix in June 2023. But an exact release date is yet to be announced.

Tour de France: Unchained

Tour de France: Unchained is a new Netflix docuseries that is about the 2022 Tour de France. The series follows several cycling teams as they compete in the 2022 Tour de France tournament which was won by Jonas Vingegaard.

Release Date: June 8

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT