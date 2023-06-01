6 New Web Series Releasing On Netflix In June 2023: Manifest Season 4 To Black Mirror S6
35+ new programmes, must-watch films and more will be coming soon on the streaming platform in June 2023
Streaming service Netflix has added more titles in its library of movies and series. According to Netflix, more than 35 new programs, must-watch films and more will be coming soon on the streaming platform in June 2023. Here are some of the most awaited web series on releasing on Netflix.
Manifest Season 4 Part 2
As the Death Date looms, the Flight 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfil their callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits. Manifest is a series on the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years.
Release Date: June 2
All of your questions will be answered. The final episodes of Manifest land on Netflix on June 2nd. pic.twitter.com/QQt0sfM2zo— Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) May 18, 2023
The Witcher Season 3
The Witcher Season 3 starring Henry Cavill will premiere on June 29, 2023. It will be Volume 1 of the third season while Volume 2 will release on July 27, 2023. Season 3 will focus on Geralt taking Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.
Release Date: June 29
This summer, everything changes. The Witcher Season 3 begins on the 29th of June ðºâï¸ #thewitcher pic.twitter.com/lQ6VNTwa12— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 25, 2023
Black Mirror Season 6
The dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror will be back on Netflix with its sixth season. The Black Mirror season 6 will feature five new episodes: Joan Is Awful, Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day and Demon 79. Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul are cast in two episodes.
Release Date: The exact date has not been revealed but the show will release in June.
BLACK MIRROR IS BACK!— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 26, 2023
Season 6 arrives this June. pic.twitter.com/6GHmLXAYkb
Never Have I Ever - Season 4
Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever's fourth and final season will follow Devi's life as a senior at Sherman Oaks High School. She has finally lost her virginity to rival-turned-friend friend Ben Gross and is now preparing to go to college. The last season will have Devi navigating through her high school, family and her love life.
Release Date: June 8
get ready for a banging ending! ð¥ It's senior year, baby. never have i ever's final season premieres june 8 only on @netflix pic.twitter.com/S7VrTgCBDQ— Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) May 9, 2023
Break Point Part 2
Break Point Part 2 is a docuseries that follows future stars of tennis on and off the court as they continue to compete in Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours. Break Point Part 2 will be released exclusively on Netflix in June 2023. But an exact release date is yet to be announced.
The bigger the @USOpen tournament, the higher the stakes.— Netflix (@netflix) May 24, 2023
Break Point returns! Part 2 premieres June 21 pic.twitter.com/IlFWZDELc8
Tour de France: Unchained
Tour de France: Unchained is a new Netflix docuseries that is about the 2022 Tour de France. The series follows several cycling teams as they compete in the 2022 Tour de France tournament which was won by Jonas Vingegaard.
Release Date: June 8
21 Stages. 176 Riders. One aim. The Maillot Jaune.— Tour de Franceâ¢ (@LeTour) April 26, 2023
Through sun, rain, valleys and mountains, follow the riders as they tackle the greatest cycling race on Earth.
Le Tour de France Unchained : Coming globally on @netflix, June 8th. pic.twitter.com/ZQ4kp06Eh7