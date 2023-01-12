The 22 Most Exciting Restaurant Openings in London and Beyond for 2023

Manzi’sThis extravagant, two-story tribute to London’s iconic seafood spot has been in the works for four years; it will finally open in the Bateman’s Buildings off Soho Square, in May without the noted hospitality team that first backed it, Corbin and King. (They lost ownership to Minor International a year ago and have been rebranded as The Wolseley Hospitality Group.) The nautical décor will feature mermen and mermaids, and lots of blues and greens. The all-day menu will have an expansive raw bar, moules mariniere, and classic Dover sole. There will also be a large outdoor terrace for nice weather.