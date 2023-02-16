Six Of The Most Stunning New Hotels Coming To Ibiza And Mallorca

Good news for travelers looking to live like Richard Branson: This hotel’s opening has been pushed forward to mid-June from August, so it’ll be bookable for the full summer season. The property that used to be the billionaire’s private villa will have two restaurants, one with a tapas lounge, and a swimming pool with sweeping views of a countryside that’s home to lush olive trees. The building itself dates back to the 1500s and is positioned on a Unesco world heritage site. With 26 rooms and suites, it’s sure to be one of the most intimate options on the island.