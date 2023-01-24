'Naatu Naatu' Nominated For Oscars
The song has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.
The Golden Globe winning track 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated in the 'Original Song' category for this year's Oscars, along with two Indian documentaries.
Pan Nalin's 'Chello Show', which was India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards and was also shortlisted, could not score a nomination.
Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj have voiced the popular track.
'Naatu Naatu' will compete against 'Applause' from the movie 'Tell It Like A Woman'; 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick'; 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'; and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'.
The 3.5 minute-track has already created history with a Golden Globe win in the best original song category, making it India's first at the prestigious award ceremony.
Two more titles from India bagged Oscars nominations this year. 'The Elephant Whisperers', a short documentary about a couple caring for an orphaned elephant calf, has been nominated in the 'Documentary Short Film' category. The Tamil short has been written and directed by Kartiki Gonsalves.
'All That Matters', a documentary by Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer, has been nominated for the 'Documentary Feature Film' category. Set in Delhi, the film depicts the story of brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad who rescue injured birds.