Movies Releasing On Netflix In June 2023: From Extraction 2 To The Perfect Find & More

As May comes to an end, take a look at new movies releasing on the streaming platform in June and update your watch list.

02 Jun 2023, 9:32 PM IST
Source: Unsplash
Source: Unsplash

American streaming platform Netflix has announced the details for the movies releasing in June 2023. With the variety of content Netflix offers, it becomes difficult to keep track of the upcoming releases on the platform. Here are a bunch of movies that you can add to your watchlist for the upcoming month:   

Extraction 2 

Source: Netflix

Source: Netflix

In 2020, the first part of this movie was released on Netflix. After the megahit of the first part, the second part is finally released in June. Chris Hemsworth is back as an Australian Black Ops mercenary battling against a ruthless Georgian gangster.   

Along with Chris Hemsworth, you’ll find Adam Bessa, Golshifteh, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and Daniel Bernhardt in the movie directed by Sam Hargrave. 

Release Date: June 16  

A Beautiful Life  

This Danish romance revolves around when a young fisherman has undiscovered talents, and a music producer approaches him. It’s the dilemma of whether or not to take the leap of faith and be open to love and stardom all at once.  

Source: Netflix

Source: Netflix

The movie features Inga Ibsdotter, Christopher, and Christine Albeck Borge.   

Release Date: June 1  

The Perfect Find  

The Perfect Find is a movie based on a popular book by author Tia Williams will release on the streaming platform next month. It is directed by Numa Perrier and written by Leigh Davenport.

The story revolves around Jenna Jones, a 40-year-old woman who switches her career to beauty journalism. She unknowingly ends up in a relationship with her boss’ son.   

Source: Netflix

Source: Netflix

Cast: Keith Powers, Gabrielle Union, D.B. Woodside, Aisha Hinds, Gina Torres, and La La Anthony.   

Release Date: June 23  

Black Clover: Sword Of The Wizard King  

The movie was initially slated to be released in March 2023, but due to delays, it will now be premiered in June.

Source: Netflix

Source: Netflix

This is an original and new comic story where four banished Wizard kings of yore revisit the Clover kingdom and a lionhearted boy strives for the title of the King. Nobunaga Shimazaki, Gakuto Kajiwara, Junichi Suwabe are starring in this movie.  

Release Date: June 16  

Through My Window: Across The Sea

Source: Netflix

Source: Netflix

This Spanish drama is a sequel to Through My Window (2022) and according to 'What's On Netflix', the movie garnered 114.05 million hours worldwide watch record.

It would be interesting to watch how Ares and Raquel reunite on a beach trip after a one-year long-distance relationship.

The movie features Julio Pena Fernandez, Clara Galle, and Guillermo Lasheras

Release Date: June 23

Apart from these movies, the following movies are likely to be available on Netflix in June 2023:  

  • Forever My Girl (2018)  

  • Dear John (2010)  

  • Magic Mike (2012)  

  • Dune (1984)  

  • The Breakfast Club (1985)  

  • A Lot Like Love (2005)  

