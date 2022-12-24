Mommy, Underwear Among Most Searched Terms On Swiggy Instamart

Indians searched for ‘mommy’, ‘underwear’ and ‘petrol’ among the most looked-up terms on Swiggy's quick commerce platform Instamart this year.

Over 5 crore orders were delivered across three cities in India—Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru—in 2022, with one customer ordering groceries worth Rs 16.6 lakh in Bengaluru, according to the annual search trends report by Swiggy India from January to November 2022.