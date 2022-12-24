Mommy, Underwear Among Most Searched Terms On Swiggy Instamart
2022 grocery trends throw up bizarre customer searches on Swiggy Instamart.
Indians searched for ‘mommy’, ‘underwear’ and ‘petrol’ among the most looked-up terms on Swiggy's quick commerce platform Instamart this year.
Over 5 crore orders were delivered across three cities in India—Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru—in 2022, with one customer ordering groceries worth Rs 16.6 lakh in Bengaluru, according to the annual search trends report by Swiggy India from January to November 2022.
Apart from groceries and essentials, people have searched for ‘Mommy’ 7,271 times, followed by ‘Underwear’ and ‘Petrol’ at around 8,810 and 5,981 times, respectively.
Also, there were more than 45,000 user searches for furniture like bed, sofa and pillows.
And not to forget, there were some users—around 55,000—who searched for Swiggy and Instamart on the platform itself.
Milk was the most ordered item on Swiggy Instamart during the period and was the most ordered dish during the India-Pakistan World Cup match as well.
Instamart delivered over 4.38 crore milk packets over 2022. It was followed by ice-cream, bread and chips.
Sales of tea leaves and coffee powder witnessed a growth of 305.55% and 273.65%, respectively, since last year, the report showed.
Non-alcoholic beers were also high on the popularity charts when India played Pakistan in the T20 matches, growing at over 86% in demand on the day of the match.
The same day also saw orders for rangoli powder and stencils rising over 5,000% and 12,000%, respectively.
The report also showed that people in Bengaluru bought more ice cubes that Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai combined.