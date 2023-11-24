'Make An Effort' To Understand India: Designer Prabal Gurung To Brands Eyeing Local Market
They should make an effort to learn the culture and how people are shopping, says the designer to Michelle Obama to Alia Bhatt.
Prabal Gurung, designer to former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and to actor Alia Bhatt, has advice for foreign brands: make an effort to understand the market first.
"India has always been a part of my story," said Gurung, who dressed Bhatt for her maiden Met Gala. "I grew up here; it's been a big influence on how I think, what I see and the dreams I have."
Born to Nepalese parents and educated in New Delhi, he has always known India's potential. "I am a creative person, and I have always known that the kind of workmanship you have here, you can't have anywhere else."
Gurung has a definite growth plan in India. "Everyone has a time when it's right for them. I am also not a mass-market brand. I am a luxury brand, and we have to be careful... when we enter a place and a culture. For me, it's going to be seamless," he said.
"I know that because my work speaks in that way. How I look at it is, for brands who want to come here, I hope they understand the nuances of how India functions," Gurung said.
He suggested that brands that are looking for a bite of the fast-growing Indian luxury market should make an effort to learn the culture and how people are shopping.
"India is no longer a land of elephants and musicians," he said. Every time he hears a similar narrative, Gurung tells them that they have to go to the country, live there and even understand what modern India looks like. "For some of them, it's like a trend, like China earlier was."
Indian designers are expanding their global footprint now. Gurung is probably among the first people from this part of the world to have already made a mark.
"I was about to start something in India, but I had a premonition, and I wanted to give it a shot in America because I was like, 'Let me play in the global field and see what it's like,'" he said. This was 23 years ago, and Gurung started his namesake brand 14 years ago.
"I was probably one of the first ones," said Gurung. It was hard, challenging and difficult to break through in the beginning.
"You have to be savvy enough... It's like a white person's playbook you have to play by, and you learn to seep your culture into it. But I was like, 'I am not going anywhere; I am not changing my name; I am not changing who I am; I am not going anywhere'. They will catch up at some point, and they did," he said.
Gurung was in Mumbai for 'The Himalayan Knot', Royal Enfield's textile conservation project, bringing together the Himalayan communities, artisans, craftspeople, urban designers, creative practitioners, NGOs and riders.
"I am from that part of the world. This is also storytelling for people within India, from people whose stories don't get told," Gurung said. "It feels like their stories don't matter."
"If I can share my stage or my spotlight that comes our way and really highlight it to them, maybe we will be looked at differently as humans, not as supporting cast."