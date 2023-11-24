'Make An Effort' To Understand India: Designer Prabal Gurung To Brands Eyeing Local Market

Prabal Gurung, designer to former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and to actor Alia Bhatt, has advice for foreign brands: make an effort to understand the market first.

"India has always been a part of my story," said Gurung, who dressed Bhatt for her maiden Met Gala. "I grew up here; it's been a big influence on how I think, what I see and the dreams I have."

Born to Nepalese parents and educated in New Delhi, he has always known India's potential. "I am a creative person, and I have always known that the kind of workmanship you have here, you can't have anywhere else."

Gurung has a definite growth plan in India. "Everyone has a time when it's right for them. I am also not a mass-market brand. I am a luxury brand, and we have to be careful... when we enter a place and a culture. For me, it's going to be seamless," he said.

"I know that because my work speaks in that way. How I look at it is, for brands who want to come here, I hope they understand the nuances of how India functions," Gurung said.