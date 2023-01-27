Inside the Over-the-Top Hotel Opening Right Next to Buckingham Palace

The hotel’s rooftop restaurant, Brooklands, will be led by Claude Bosi, who also runs an eponymous Michelin-starred restaurant in London. It will cater to fans of aviation and motoring who might enjoy a panoramic view. The menu will highlight European cuisine and British products. There will be a rotating display of original classic race cars from the Brooklands racetrack and museum at the bar, and the main dining room will be decorated with a model of the Concorde airliner. The ground-floor restaurant, Canton Blue, will offer Chinese specialties, including dim sum, and a tea room.