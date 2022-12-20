Justin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&M
Singer calls the clothing ‘trash’ and says he didn’t approve it
(Bloomberg) -- Singer Justin Bieber accused retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB of selling clothing depicting him without his consent.
“The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” Bieber posted on Instagram. “Don’t buy it.”
Clothes in the H&M collection include sweatshirts, T-shirts and hoodies featuring Bieber’s likeness, lyrics and branding. The retailer has previously sold Bieber’s concert tour merchandise a few times, going back several years.
“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M,” Bieber wrote Monday. “All without my permission and approval.”
A representative for H&M said the company followed proper approval procedures for the collection.
H&M has struggled with weak sales lately as the retailer tries to cope with high inflation and shaky consumer demand. Management aims to double sales by 2030.
