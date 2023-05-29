BQPrimePursuitsJune 2023 OTT Releases: 6 Web Series And Movies To Watch Out For
ADVERTISEMENT

June 2023 OTT Releases: 6 Web Series And Movies To Watch Out For

From Arshad Warsi starrer 'Asur 2' to Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 2'; Here's what to binge watch in June.

29 May 2023, 6:00 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@chrishemsworth</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@chrishemsworth

Every month, OTT platforms in India come up with a variety of content for viewers. Many much awaited movies and web series are slated to be released in the upcoming month of June.

Let's take a look at some of the most prominent releases:    

Asur 2  

After the success of the first season, viewers are eagerly waiting for the second season of this mythological crime drama series. This web series featuring Arshad Warsi will be available for free on JioCinema. Viewers can watch its first season on the Voot app for a quick recap of the story.   

Release Date: June 1  

School Of Lies  

This upcoming crime thriller featuring Nimrat Kaur revolves around a lost young boy in a hostel. This one incident transforms the entire school’s environment as a series of students and teachers come into the vision associated with the situation.   

The School Of Lies will be premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar.   

Release Date: June 2  

The Night Manager 2  

This dynamic thriller is an ideal watch for scenic settings and an opulent drama. This show revolves around Shaan, a night manager who is on a mission to expose the leading arms dealer Shailendra Rungta. The second season of this show will be aired on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala

Release Date: June 30  

Extraction 2  

The next instalment of Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction series is scheduled for June release. This action-packed movie will depict Hemsworth on a deadly mission and shooting several bullets all around and will release on Netflix.  

Release Date: June 16  

Scoop   

A prominent crime reporter fights for justice for a journalist’s murder and lands herself in the bad books of media, cops, and the underworld of Mumbai. This series is based on Jigna Vora’s novel, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison and will be aired on Netflix.  

Release Date: June 2  

Bloody Daddy  

This Shahid Kapoor starrer has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be releasing on JioCinema.

Release Date: June 9  

Other shows and movies to watch in June 2023

  • Lego Ninjago - Netflix

  • The Perfect Find (Part 2) - Netflix

  • Never Have I Ever (Season 4) - Netflix

  • Break Point (Part 2) -  Netflix

  • Mumbaikar - JioCinema

  • Jack Rayn (Season 4) - Amazon Prime Video

  • With Love (Season 2)  - Amazon Prime Video

  • Emily In Paris (Season 4) - Netflix

  • Human Resources (Season 2)  - Netlix

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT