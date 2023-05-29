June 2023 OTT Releases: 6 Web Series And Movies To Watch Out For
From Arshad Warsi starrer 'Asur 2' to Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 2'; Here's what to binge watch in June.
Every month, OTT platforms in India come up with a variety of content for viewers. Many much awaited movies and web series are slated to be released in the upcoming month of June.
Let's take a look at some of the most prominent releases:
Asur 2
After the success of the first season, viewers are eagerly waiting for the second season of this mythological crime drama series. This web series featuring Arshad Warsi will be available for free on JioCinema. Viewers can watch its first season on the Voot app for a quick recap of the story.
Release Date: June 1
All of India will now be able to watch the Asur franchise without paying.— Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) May 28, 2023
Game changer move by @jiocinema for content creators and talent across the board. Canât wait for the much awaited #Asur2 to release on June 1! #AsurOnJioCinema #Asur #DekhtaJaIndia #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/x1yIClVzbS
School Of Lies
This upcoming crime thriller featuring Nimrat Kaur revolves around a lost young boy in a hostel. This one incident transforms the entire school’s environment as a series of students and teachers come into the vision associated with the situation.
The School Of Lies will be premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Release Date: June 2
A playground of hidden truths, fenced by lies! ð«#HotstarSpecials #SchoolOfLies all episodes streaming from 2nd June #SchoolOfLiesOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/M4u2VSwdb7— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) May 29, 2023
The Night Manager 2
This dynamic thriller is an ideal watch for scenic settings and an opulent drama. This show revolves around Shaan, a night manager who is on a mission to expose the leading arms dealer Shailendra Rungta. The second season of this show will be aired on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala
Release Date: June 30
The most awaited showdown of the year is almost here!â³— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 4, 2023
Shaan vs Shelly, who'll break first? #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager Part 2, streaming on 30th June only on @disneyplusHS#TheNightManagerOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/R4H2C68LsB
Extraction 2
The next instalment of Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction series is scheduled for June release. This action-packed movie will depict Hemsworth on a deadly mission and shooting several bullets all around and will release on Netflix.
Release Date: June 16
Here we go! #Extraction2 trailer smacking you right between the eyes. Enjoy this 2 mins of madness before Extraction 2 drops June 16th, only on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/orIhX2ifDD— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 16, 2023
Scoop
A prominent crime reporter fights for justice for a journalist’s murder and lands herself in the bad books of media, cops, and the underworld of Mumbai. This series is based on Jigna Vora’s novel, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison and will be aired on Netflix.
Release Date: June 2
JCP Shroffâs hands are tied but will that lead to justice being denied?— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 25, 2023
Catch #HarmanBaweja in #Scoop releasing on June 2nd, only on Netflix!#ScoopOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/QzwgT92ZLT
Bloody Daddy
This Shahid Kapoor starrer has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be releasing on JioCinema.
Release Date: June 9
It's about to get really BLOODY! #BloodyDaddy Trailer out TOMORROW! ð #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema on 9th June. pic.twitter.com/ErzZBQFQ2m— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 23, 2023
Other shows and movies to watch in June 2023
Lego Ninjago - Netflix
The Perfect Find (Part 2) - Netflix
Never Have I Ever (Season 4) - Netflix
Break Point (Part 2) - Netflix
Mumbaikar - JioCinema
Jack Rayn (Season 4) - Amazon Prime Video
With Love (Season 2) - Amazon Prime Video
Emily In Paris (Season 4) - Netflix
Human Resources (Season 2) - Netlix