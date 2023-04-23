How To Maintain Your Fitness Routine While Traveling

(Bloomberg) -- Chris Muir knows fitness. As a co-founder of Caliber, a science-based fitness program, the 39-year old New York City resident has coached hundreds of clients to transform their bodies and has created an app that allows more people to learn how to get in shape. He says it’s all about developing a routine and tracking little victories along the way.

“One of the things we encourage a lot of clients to do is to get away from thinking too much about scale and to look at their overall strength as a bigger picture. We gamify it, so they can see the data every week and they can see exactly how they’re progressing,” says Muir, comparing it to how Credit Karma can track a user’s credit score.