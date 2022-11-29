How To Find The Best Walking Tours In Any City You Visit

Safari in India is very different from Africa. We’ve been to South Africa, to the Kruger park, and done that. Here in India, it’s more hidden. You don’t have the parade of big five that you see over and over again, like you do in Africa. The vegetation is different, and it’s much quieter since the animals are scarcer, but it’s very beautiful. For both rhinos and tigers, Diphlu River Lodge in Kaziranga is pretty amazing. And for leopards, go to Sujan Jawai, about three hours from Udaipur in Rajasthan. Chambal Safari Lodge is about four hours from Delhi in the middle of the [Uttar Pradesh] Badlands. Traditionally the territory, with this river there, was considered inauspicious, so it hasn’t had any development along it. It’s extraordinary to find a river that’s actually clean and can support wildlife within four hour of Delhi, but this does. There are gharials—sort of related to alligators and crocodiles with a hump on their nose—and pink Gangetic dolphins. Also look at Banjaar Tola in Kanha, which is the forest preserve in Madhya Pradesh where was set. The lodge is the closest to the main gate of the Kanha [tiger] preserve, which makes it much easier for the game ride.