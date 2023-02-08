First Drive: The Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Is a Rolls in Its Purest Form

It also had the single most important thing Rolls-Royce owners expect: A powerful, smooth and hushed ride, made even more so because it’s electric. After navigating it up vine-laden hills and across red-dirt countryside, my take is that Spectre is actually Rolls-Royce than any previous Rolls-Royce. Its electric powertrain has only enhanced what company co-founder Charles Rolls set out to create. Its motor, with 577 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, surged seamlessly as I pressed the accelerator. At 6,558 pounds the car is indeed heavy, but it remained firmly planted around corners and behaved with balanced control when I asked it to sidestep slow-moving trucks and work rigs—and I passed plenty of those as I zoomed up the hills around Franschhoek. Zero to 60 mph is 4.4 seconds; top speed is 155 mph. Asking it to accelerate felt like asking some sort of heavy gilded coach to levitate and fly; but then, it almost feels like it does. The only danger here is that of unwittingly speeding, since those three-digit speeds sneak up on you in a car this quick and quiet.