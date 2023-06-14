A $204 Million Mansion Is Dubai’s Most Expensive House For Sale

The property—nicknamed the “Marble Palace” by the selling agents—was built using an estimated 80 million dirhams to 100 million dirhams in Italian stone. Construction took nearly 12 years and was completed in 2018, according to Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, which is selling the property. Tasks included the application of 700,000 sheets of gold leaf by 70 skilled workers toiling more than nine months, the brokerage says. The home is currently decorated with about 400 pieces from the owner’s personal art collection, primarily 19th century and 20th century statues and paintings; the owner is prepared to negotiate about including them and furnishings in the purchase.