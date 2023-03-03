These Are The Most Interesting New Yachts At The Dubai Boat Show

This concept gigayacht was literally unveiled—a sheet pulled off the scale model of the boat with great flourish—at the boat show. The vessel was designed by former Rolls Royce head designer Giles Taylor, known for the Phantom and Cullinan. The vessel’s sleek, rounded decks float up above the lengthy hull. Taylor is quick to note that “her curves do not make her overly feminine because there is a masculine quality to her bold, forthright architecture.” Designers described it as a sanctuary in the ocean that would appeal to young tech entrepreneurs and young visionaries, though they would have to be incredibly successful at a young age to afford the gigayacht. The Dutch shipbuilder is close to a deal to sell the first vessel, which is expected to take about five years to construct. Oceanco promises Aeolus, named for the Greek god of wind, will be ready for a move away from a dependence on fossil fuels, with a layout that can be reconfigured for other fuels or future energy technology.