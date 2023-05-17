Cannes 2023: Dates, Jury, Opening And Closing Ceremony And How To Watch

The Cannes Film Festival, also known as Festival de Cannes, is one of the most prestigious and celebrated film festivals in the world. It takes place annually in Cannes, France. Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27.

Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.