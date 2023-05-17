Cannes 2023: Dates, Jury, Opening And Closing Ceremony And How To Watch
Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards
The Cannes Film Festival, also known as Festival de Cannes, is one of the most prestigious and celebrated film festivals in the world. It takes place annually in Cannes, France. Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27.
Cannes Film Festival 2023: Opening And Closing Ceremony
The Cannes Opening Ceremony happened on Tuesday, May 16 at 7 pm. It was broadcasted internationally on Brut. The Cannes Closing Ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 27, at 8:30 pm. It will be broadcasted live internationally on Brut.
Cannes Film Festival 2023: Jury
The jury at Cannes Film Festival 2023 is headed by last year's Palme d'Or winner, "Triangle of Sadness" director Ruben Ostlund. His team of eight members include American actors Paul Dano and Brie Larson. Other members are Atiq Rahimi, Damian Szifron, Julia Ducournau, Maryam Touzani, Denis Menochet and Rungano Nyoni. The jury will decide on the prizes for the 21 films in competition to be announced on May 27.
The Opening Ceremony of the 76th Festival de Cannes
With the #Cannes2023 Jury: Paul Dano, Julia Ducournau, DamiÃ¡n Szifron, Maryam Touzani, Atiq Rahimi, Brie Larson, Denis MÃ©nochet, Rungano Nyoni & the President Ruben Ãstlund. pic.twitter.com/KuSVpRmew6
How To Watch Cannes Film Festival 2023?
Cannes Film Festival 2023 can be streamed on the official social media handles like Facebook, YouTube. Cannes has a media partnership with France Televisions and Brut., all of the Festival's events will be accessible to everyone. Extensive media coverage of the venue will be provided through various channels. Red carpet and step events, press conferences, photocalls, and official events will be broadcasted in both French and English on platforms such as France.tv, Culturebox, Brut. Cannes, YouTube, and the official website of the Festival de Cannes.
â¨ It's time for the Red Carpet of the Opening Film of the 76e Festival de cannes - JEANNE DU BARRY by MAÃWENN#Cannes2023 #RedSteps #OutOfCompetition #OfficialSelection https://t.co/nXMd7RaIMe— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 16, 2023
Why Is Cannes So Popular?
The Cannes Film Festival attracts a diverse range of films from various genres and countries that features both established directors and emerging talent. It is renowned for premiering highly anticipated films and serving as a launching pad for many successful movies. The festival also serves as a hub for industry professionals, including filmmakers, producers, distributors, and actors, who gather to network, negotiate deals, and promote their projects.
Aside from the film screenings and competitions, the festival includes red carpet events, glamorous parties, and press conferences, which attract international media attention. It is a highly anticipated event in the film industry, attracting celebrities, film enthusiasts, and journalists from around the world.