Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix India Soon: Last Chance To Watch Your Favorite Titles

Here is the list of content which will be going off from Netflix soon

The Intern - Last Day To Watch: May 31

The Intern is a 2015 comedy movie starring Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Rene Russo in lead roles. The story is about 70 year old widower who joins as a senior intern at an online fashion website, founded and run by Jules Ostin.

Good Will Hunting - Last Day To Watch: May 31

Good Will Hunting is a 1997 American psychological drama movie starring Robin Williams, Damon, Affleck, Stellan Skarsgård and Minnie Driver. The story is about Will Hunting played by Matt Damon who has a genius-level IQ but chooses to work as a janitor at MIT. During his time as a janitor he solves a difficult graduate-level math problem, where his talents are discovered by Professor Gerald Lambeau played by Stellan Skarsgard, who decides to help the him to reach his true potential. When Will is arrested for attacking a police officer, Professor Lambeau makes a deal to get leniency for him if he will get treatment from therapist Sean Maguire played by Robin Williams.

Knives Out - Last Day To Watch: June 6

Knives Out is a 2019 American mystery movie. The film features an ensemble cast which includes Daniel Craig, with Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. The film revolves around the plot of master detective Benoit Blanc investigating the death of the patriarch of a wealthy, dysfunctional family.

Pulp Fiction - Last Day To Watch: May 31

Pulp Fiction is a 1994 American crime movie starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, Ving Rhames, and Uma Thurman. The movies tells four intertwining tales of crime and violence in Los Angeles, California. The movie title refers to the pulp magazines and hardboiled crime novels popular during the mid-20th century, known for their graphic violence and punchy dialogue.

Jujutsu Kaisen - Last Day To Watch: June 2



Jujutsu Kaisen is a 2020 Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. The story revolves around a high school student Yuji Itadori as he joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host.

So if you are a fan of any of the titles mentioned above then this your last chance to watch these movies before they leave Netflix.