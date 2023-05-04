Backstreet Boys In India: These 7 Classic Songs Of The Band Will Make You Nostalgic
Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour is coming to India in a two-city tour, to Mumbai and New Delhi, on May 4 and 5, 2023
Backstreet Boys are one of the most popular boy bands of all time, and they have released many hit songs throughout their career. As Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour is coming to India in a two-city tour, to Mumbai and New Delhi, on May 4 and 5, 2023, here are some songs that will take you back to 90s
I Want It That Way
I Want It That Way is a classic song by the Backstreet Boys written by Max Martin and Andreas Carlsson. It was released in 1999. The song became one of the group's biggest hits and a cultural phenomenon till date. The song's lyrics are about a relationship that has gone sour, but the singer still wants to be with the person despite the issues.
Everybody (Backstreet's Back)
Everybody is another popular song by the Backstreet Boys written by Max Martin and Denniz Pop. It was released in 1997 as the lead single from their second album, Backstreet's Back. The song is a horror-themed music video that features the band members in various horror movie-inspired costumes and settings.
As Long As You Love Me
As Long As You Love Me is a popular song by the Backstreet Boys written by Max Martin and Andreas Carlsson. It was released in 1997 as the second single from their album, "Backstreet's Back." The song is about a relationship that is going through difficult times but the singer is determined to make it work as long as the partner loves him.
Shape of My Heart
Shape of My Heart is a song by the Backstreet Boys written by Max Martin and Rami Yacoub. It was released in 2000 as the third single from their album, Black & Blue. The lyrics of the song talk about a man who is reflecting on his life and relationships and realising that he wants to find true love.
Quit Playing Games
Quit Playing Games is a song by the Backstreet Boys written by Max Martin and Herbert Crichlow. It was released in 1996 as the second single from their debut album, Backstreet Boys. The song's lyrics are about a man who is frustrated with a woman who is playing games with his heart and emotions.
Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely
Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely is a song by the Backstreet Boys written by Max Martin and Herbert Crichlow. It was released in 1999 as the third single from their third studio album, Millennium. The song is a ballad that talks about the feeling of loneliness and the search for meaning in life.
I'll Never Break Your Heart
I'll Never Break Your Heart was written by Albert Manno and Eugene Wilde. It was released in 1995 as the second single from their debut album, Backstreet Boys.The song talks about the singer's commitment to a relationship and promises to never break their partner's heart.