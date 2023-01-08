Book Excerpt: The RBI Governor Credited For Computerisation Of Banking Sector

Who would succeed Venkitaramanan? Economist Arjun Sengupta, Manmohan Singh’s contemporary while teaching at Delhi School of Economics, was the strongest contender. But Singh wanted Rangarajan. People familiar with the incident say the finance minister took the file himself to Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, got it signed, and then put it on the table of a North Block bureaucrat, saying, “Here’s your next governor.”

As a deputy governor, Rangarajan was always busy with statistics, research, and monetary policy. More of a professor and less an administrator, he didn’t exude confidence. But, as a governor, he seemed more in control.

When Deputy Governor Reddy, ahead of his famous Goa speech in August 1997 that talked the rupee down, told him that he was feeling nervous, Rangarajan remarked that nervousness was not bad; nervousness and anxiety make one well-prepared for such speeches.

The ritual of the 9 a.m. call with Ahluwalia and Sankar Acharya continued, even after the rupee was on a free float. A man with a photographic memory, Rangarajan would spend time giving speeches at various fora in India and overseas.

He is the first central banker in India to set the tradition of communicating the RBI policies through such speeches. But he was not exactly fond of meeting the parliamentary committees. He generally left the task to his deputy S. P. Talwar and Jagdish Capoor.

Rangarajan was more comfortable in the company of policymakers and academicians.

Of course, there were rare occasions when they met the members of such committees on an equal footing. Once, at a parliamentary committee meeting, when Biju Patnaik told him, “Governor, don’t play God,” Rangarajan retorted, “Everyone gets a chance to play God.”

As a governor, he started pulling down the wall between banks and financial institutions. He started freeing interest rates on deposits and loans. He is also credited for the computerisation of the banking sector.

Another significant step was the abolition of ad hoc treasury bills. An agreement was signed between the RBI and the Government of India in September 1994 to discontinue the system of ad hoc treasury bills. It was discontinued with effect from April 1, 1997, and replaced by the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) scheme for accommodating temporary mismatches in government receipts and payments. The limit for WMA and the rate of interest are mutually agreed upon between RBI and the government from time to time.

How critical was that? Read below what Deputy Governor Reddy had said in March 1997, just ahead of the abolition, at the Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad:

The intellectual origins of ad-hocs … can be traced to the First Five Year Plan. It said, ‘Judicious credit creation somewhat in anticipation of the increase in production and availability of genuine savings has also a part to play’…

The ad hoc Treasury Bills thus emerged as a mode of financing the central government’s deficit in the mid-1950s. For smooth conduct of government business, it was mutually agreed between the government and the RBI that a minimum cash balance of Rs. 50 crore on Fridays and Rs. 4 crore on other days would be held by the Central Government.

To adhere to this arrangement, it was agreed that the Reserve Bank would replenish the government’s cash balances by creation of ad hoc Treasury Bills in favour of the Reserve Bank. Thus, the ad hoc Treasury Bills, meant to be temporary, gained a permanent … character. Indeed, it became an attractive source of financing Government expenditures since it was available at an interest rate pegged at 4.6 per cent per annum since 1974, i.e., actually at a negative real interest rate.