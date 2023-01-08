Book Excerpt: The RBI Governor Credited For Computerisation Of Banking Sector
Excerpted from Roller Coaster: An Affair with Banking, by Tamal Bandyopadhyay, with permission from Jaico Publishing House. The book is slated to be released on Jan. 10.
Losing Cool in Hot Patna
The April 1992 RBI board meeting venue was Patna. It was peak summer in Bihar, with the temperatures hovering around 44° C.
A young Grade B officer in Patna in charge of coordinating the meeting made his manager (now known as the regional director) write to the secretary of the RBI board, P. Y. Padhye, seeking permission to arrange air-conditioned Ambassador cars for the use of board members during their stay at Patna.
The idea was rejected as it did not form part of the transport policy of the RBI at that time.
The officer coordinating the meeting logistics arranged the AC cars (the first time in RBI’s history). But Governor S. Venkitaramanan could not keep his cool. On the day of the board meeting, the stock market scam blew up. Montek Ahluwalia was on the RBI board then. But, away in Singapore, he did not attend the meeting.
Others heard the governor on the phone yelling at Ahluwalia to cut short his visit and rush back to India.
9 a.m. Call
Who would succeed Venkitaramanan? Economist Arjun Sengupta, Manmohan Singh’s contemporary while teaching at Delhi School of Economics, was the strongest contender. But Singh wanted Rangarajan. People familiar with the incident say the finance minister took the file himself to Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, got it signed, and then put it on the table of a North Block bureaucrat, saying, “Here’s your next governor.”
As a deputy governor, Rangarajan was always busy with statistics, research, and monetary policy. More of a professor and less an administrator, he didn’t exude confidence. But, as a governor, he seemed more in control.
When Deputy Governor Reddy, ahead of his famous Goa speech in August 1997 that talked the rupee down, told him that he was feeling nervous, Rangarajan remarked that nervousness was not bad; nervousness and anxiety make one well-prepared for such speeches.
The ritual of the 9 a.m. call with Ahluwalia and Sankar Acharya continued, even after the rupee was on a free float. A man with a photographic memory, Rangarajan would spend time giving speeches at various fora in India and overseas.
He is the first central banker in India to set the tradition of communicating the RBI policies through such speeches. But he was not exactly fond of meeting the parliamentary committees. He generally left the task to his deputy S. P. Talwar and Jagdish Capoor.
Rangarajan was more comfortable in the company of policymakers and academicians.
Of course, there were rare occasions when they met the members of such committees on an equal footing. Once, at a parliamentary committee meeting, when Biju Patnaik told him, “Governor, don’t play God,” Rangarajan retorted, “Everyone gets a chance to play God.”
As a governor, he started pulling down the wall between banks and financial institutions. He started freeing interest rates on deposits and loans. He is also credited for the computerisation of the banking sector.
Another significant step was the abolition of ad hoc treasury bills. An agreement was signed between the RBI and the Government of India in September 1994 to discontinue the system of ad hoc treasury bills. It was discontinued with effect from April 1, 1997, and replaced by the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) scheme for accommodating temporary mismatches in government receipts and payments. The limit for WMA and the rate of interest are mutually agreed upon between RBI and the government from time to time.
How critical was that? Read below what Deputy Governor Reddy had said in March 1997, just ahead of the abolition, at the Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad:
The intellectual origins of ad-hocs … can be traced to the First Five Year Plan. It said, ‘Judicious credit creation somewhat in anticipation of the increase in production and availability of genuine savings has also a part to play’…
The ad hoc Treasury Bills thus emerged as a mode of financing the central government’s deficit in the mid-1950s. For smooth conduct of government business, it was mutually agreed between the government and the RBI that a minimum cash balance of Rs. 50 crore on Fridays and Rs. 4 crore on other days would be held by the Central Government.
To adhere to this arrangement, it was agreed that the Reserve Bank would replenish the government’s cash balances by creation of ad hoc Treasury Bills in favour of the Reserve Bank. Thus, the ad hoc Treasury Bills, meant to be temporary, gained a permanent … character. Indeed, it became an attractive source of financing Government expenditures since it was available at an interest rate pegged at 4.6 per cent per annum since 1974, i.e., actually at a negative real interest rate.
Bhajans and Kirtans
Mrs. Rangarajan was very religious. She would host bhajans, kirtans, and satsangs at the governor’s bungalow almost every evening.
Premaji Pandurang, a well-known preacher and the managing trustee of Kshetropasna Trust in Gokul Dham near Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, used to hold sessions for large gatherings. When the sessions were on, she would repeatedly call the governor’s office to inquire whether “Ranga” had left for home. Each time, she would get the reply, “He is about to leave.”
Then Bank of Baroda Chairman K. Kannan was instrumental in arranging many such sessions, attended by the banking community in hordes. But Rangarajan would always manage to reach home after the bankers had left!
Unlike his wife, Rangarajan was not a religious person. When his wife had a problem with her eyes and wanted to visit Tirupati, Rangarajan told a colleague that he was an atheist, but he would accompany his wife to Tirupati because she was insisting on that.
The RBI had two monetary policy meetings those days—in April and October, the so-called slack season and busy season policies. A meeting with the banking community would always precede the policy announcements.
They were meant for serious discussion but would end up in an exchange of courtesies. The bankers were overawed by Rangarajan’s stature. Most of them would be scared to even talk to him. They would just listen to what he was saying but not even look at him out of sheer reverence.
Typically, the SBI chairman takes the lead for discussions at such meetings but since the RBI had a majority stake in SBI then, the interaction was limited. Moreover, most bank chiefs were junior when Rangarajan was a deputy governor.
Frugal, Not a Miser
As an administrator, Rangarajan was frugal and prudent but not a miser. He never splurged on others and himself. He was the first governor to allow the RBI officers to subscribe to two newspapers, for which the central bank picked up the bill—a business paper and a general newspaper. The bank reimbursed the officers 90 per cent of the newspapers’ cost; the balance 10 per cent was to be recovered by selling old newspapers.
He allowed the RBI executives below the grade of executive directors (the chief general managers) to have a chauffeur-driven office car. In addition, he also put a system in place to reimburse executives for the cost of petrol, measured in litres. This replaced the practice of giving a lump sum as petrol cost. In the evenings, Rangarajan would relax with a peg of whisky and dry dates. Dinner was idli-sambar. Once, in Beijing, after a grand dinner hosted by the Chinese central bank at a classical family restaurant where most were gorging on Australian jumbo lobsters, Rangarajan wanted idlis. None were to be found, so he settled for rice cakes. Incidentally, while visiting the Great Wall of China, he discussed monetary policy!
One can’t have a simpler lifestyle. But when it came to protocol, there was no compromise. At airports, there would always be a posse of men in khaki marching ahead of Rangarajan.
Passage to Andhra Pradesh
He didn’t complete his second one-year term.
The RBI was nudging interest rates upwards to fight inflation. Many banks could not disburse loans they had sanctioned as they did not have the money. Around the same time, the East Asian crisis hit India hard, and the local currency went into a tailspin.
In the normal course, Rangarajan’s second one-year extension would have ended on December 21, 1997. Instead, it was cut short by a month.
He was made the governor of Andhra Pradesh, then ruled by Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party.
Rangarajan was in the US in October 1997 for a lecture tour. At the Lexington Hotel in East Midtown Manhattan, New York, he got a call from a trusted colleague, breaking the news. Yet another year’s extension was not happening for him, and the papers for making him the governor of Andhra Pradesh were being processed.
Rangarajan was not surprised. He had already got hints about his term at the RBI ending from the finance ministry before he left for the US. He was not exactly excited to be the governor of a state but waited for Naidu’s call.
A Lot of Drama
Events now unfolded at a fast pace. Instead of coming to Mumbai from the US, Rangarajan took a flight to Delhi. On November 7, 1997 morning, Ahluwalia dropped by at the RBI’s Sansad Marg office. The closed-door meeting lasted for quite some time.
What did they discuss? Current issues and probably the nitty-gritty of the oath-taking ceremony for the RBI governor. Ahluwalia, strongly backed by Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, was the frontrunner for the post.
The next morning, two announcements were made: Bimal Jalan was to take over as the next RBI governor and Rangarajan as the governor of Andhra Pradesh.
Jalan, then member-secretary, Planning Commission, walked into the RBI’s Delhi office, attired in his usual bush shirt, trousers and black leather sandals. Rangarajan and Jalan discussed the oath-taking ceremony and the possible date for the baton change. They decided on November 22 as Rangarajan had some international commitments in mid-November.
How did Ahluwalia lose out to the dark horse Jalan? That’s an interesting story...
Tamal Bandyopadhyay writes Banker's Trust every Monday in Business Standard.
