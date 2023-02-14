Billionaire ‘Hitman’ Who Made BTS Huge Goes On A Buying Spree
The agency behind the K-pop sensation is expanding globally, and its latest target is one of the industry’s founding pillars.
(Bloomberg) -- Before Bang Si-hyuk became known as the “Hitman,” the K-pop legend's company almost went bankrupt. But then came a breakthrough with a local band in 2009. And later global success, after BTS debuted in 2013.
Now Bang’s Hybe Co. is looking to turn itself into a leader in the global entertainment industry. That’s fueled a buying spree that culminated with the proposed acquisition last week of a 15% stake in rival K-pop agency SM Entertainment Co. from its founder, Lee Soo-man, with an offer to purchase another 25% from investors.
It’s a remarkable turn of events for Hybe, which for years remained in the shadow of K-pop forefathers SM, JYP Entertainment Corp. and YG Entertainment Inc. The deal signals the rise of latecomer agencies riding high on global reach, according to Sung-man Yoo, an analyst with Leading Investment & Securities in Seoul.
“Something that would have been inconceivable a decade ago has happened,” Yoo said, adding that SM’s value lies in the number of intellectual properties it owns, from music bands to actors to sports stars. “It will be like Hybe’s monopoly.”
Also read: Godfather of K-Pop Teams Up With BTS Label to Battle Activists
The SM deal came just a day after Hybe said it would buy Quality Control, the Atlanta-based label behind rap stars Lil Baby and Migos. In 2021, Bang’s company spent $1 billion for a stake in Ithaca Holdings, the media group behind the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.
In a way, Bang is also coming to the rescue of Lee, who’s widely regarded as the godfather of K-pop. Lee was fighting to block a decision by SM’s board to sell new shares and convertible bonds to billionaire Brian Kim’s Kakao Corp. that would have made the tech giant the agency’s second-biggest shareholder, diluting the founder’s control.
SM’s management said it’s opposed to any hostile takeover attempts from outsiders, and activist investor Lee Changhwan of Align Partners Capital Management called Hybe’s offer too low. Moreover, the deal would need to go through regulatory approval, which could be tricky given that a Hybe-SM entity would control more than 50% of the market, he added.
Also read: Ex-Goldman Banker’s Activist Fund Sparks Battle Over K-Pop Giant
Hybe, which Bang started as a talent agency in 2005 after a successful career as a music producer at JYP, is now aiming to become a global platform for entertainment and branch out into different business areas. It’s already turned to NFTs and the metaverse.
“Hybe plans to evolve through the natural integration of technology into the music industry,” Jinsoo Jung, the agency’s chief legal officer, wrote in an email. He said the company expects the SM acquisition will create synergies by bringing together millions of K-pop fans into its online community, the Weverse.
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Bang’s firm and the broader K-pop industry managed to thrive even as concerts and in-person events got cancelled. It relied on online videos, streaming services and album sales to keep its touch with fans and get them ever more invested in their favorite bands.
A major snag came in June, when BTS said it would take a break. Shares sank, and Bang lost billions of dollars in net worth.
Also read: K-Pop Mastermind Dealt $2.6 Billion Blow With Surprise BTS Break
But Hybe has rebounded since, and revenue rose 56% to 1.2 trillion won ($939 million) in the first nine months of 2022 from the previous year, exceeding the sales of its three rivals combined. Bang has regained about $800 million, pushing his fortune to $1.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
As the largest SM shareholder, Hybe will aim to take an active role in improving SM’s corporate governance, Jung said. The company has already been working on it, pushed by Align’s requests for change.
“We’re seeing a generational change in K-pop,” Leading Investment & Securities’ Yoo said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.