What It Was Like to Attend Beyoncé’s Explosive Concert in Dubai

Guests flowed in and out of the restaurants, settling down for dinner among celebrities like singer Ronan Keating, who I spotted at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. That’s also where Kendall Jenner ended up eating. Chef Jose Andres was at his restaurant, Jaleo, greeting guests and making sure service was running smoothly. How was it going? “We’ll see,” he said. Ashley Park from was in attendance. At the end of the meal, guests were given small pouches for their phones during the concert. They were more of a branded reminder that you weren’t supposed to use your phone. You could keep it with you and access it whenever, but if you used it too close to concert time, a member of security would firmly but politely remind you of the rules. You also received a color-coded pin that designated which section they would be in for the concert. VIP, or VVIP. Possibly VVVIP.