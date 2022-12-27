12 Stunning New Hotels In The Middle East That Demand A Visit

When you’re opening in the Middle East’s biggest tourism market, in a city already known for making the fantastical a reality, you have to keep finding new ways to stand out. That’s what an array of dynamic new hotels are doing this year in Dubai. Hotels are busy—occupancy rates for the first 10 months of 2022 are above 70%, according to Dubai’s tourism department. That’s not going to bring down room rates any time soon, even with cranes and construction workers quickly adding to the supply. At the end of June, Dubai had 773 hotels with 140,778 rooms, up from 714 hotels and 118,345 rooms in 2019, according to design and architecture firm Gensler Middle East. More are coming this year.