Asia's 50 Best Restaurants List Has A New Winner For 2023

“There is quite a lot of change in the list,” William Drew, director of content at 50 Best, said in an interview. “The lists have been more based on local votes over the last couple of years because of the travel restrictions — and this year it’s almost a return to normal.” Though, he added, “we can’t pretend that this list is not affected by the pandemic and travel restrictions.”Among the other awards given out were One to Watch, which went to August which opened in Jakarta in late 2021. Chef Hans Christian said he was hoping this would help change Jakarta’s perception as a business district to a culinary destination, in a taped interview.