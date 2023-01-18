The 2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 Is A Game-Changing SUV

Surging up, down and around Mulholland Drive’s crazy corners, I loved the hard bite of the carbon-ceramic brakes (you can choose among black, bronze, orange, yellow, red or gray calipers) and felt smug knowing they’re 88 pounds lighter, cumulatively, than the iron roots of the standard DBX. This vehicle has a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifting. I recommend playing in the Sport and Sport+ modes; a GT mode is the default. The thing roared and leapt and lunged when I asked it to, but it felt precise doing so, with a balance and stability rare among the SUV set. As you might imagine, such a naughty attitude creates quite the appetite: DBX 707 eats gas, with a 15 mpg rating in the city and 20 mpg in highway driving.