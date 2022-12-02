Here Are 13 Festive Things To Do In London This Holiday Season

This 5-star hotel sparkles at Christmas, and the mood is set before guests even get inside. This year’s tree has been designed by East London-born artist and sculptor Suzy Murphy, and is bedecked with 34 soft-white neon dogs, bringing whimsy to the heart of Mayfair. After gawking at the tree outside on Mount Street, head inside to the Connaught Bar, ranked as one of the best bars in London by Bloomberg Pursuits—and two-time world’s best bar winner. Keep it classic and get a sublime, ice-cold martini from the cart.