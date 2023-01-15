The 12 Best New Nonalcoholic Drinks To Imbibe For Dry January

Expect nonalcoholic bottles to start taking up even more real estate on bar shelves.

Ever since Seedlip hit the market in 2015 with the world’s first distilled, nonalcoholic spirit, the producer’s success has proven that many want to drink, but not everyone wants to get tipsy. Now an influx of beverage brands are jostling for space in restaurants and on store shelves.



Nonalcoholic beverage sales are jumping in the US as more people prioritize healthier life styles and millennials feel less social pressure to drink.In the year ending in August 2022, nonalcoholic drinks sales hit $395 million, a year-over-year growth of 20.6%, according to NeilsenIQ. The wine category was up 23.2% in that time period, to be worth more than $52 million; booze-free spirit sales grew 88.4 % from the previous year.