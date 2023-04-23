Indie Films Took A Hit Post-Pandemic, Need Time For Word-of-Mouth Promotion: Motwane

Independent Hindi films are not earning as much revenue as they did even four or five years ago, and such small-budget movies should be run for at least a week in theatres for word-of-mouth promotion, director Vikramaditya Motwane has said.

An independent film, or indie film, is a movie that is brought out mainly by people outside the mainstream industry, generally without the involvement of major studios.

'What is happening is unfortunate. Filmmakers and writers are experimental. They are coming up with new ideas, but the audiences are fewer. Hindi indie films are struggling now to get an audience when compared to the response received by films like Court or Masaan a few years back,' Motwane said.

‘Court’ (2014), Chaitanya Tamhane’s directorial debut, is a courtroom drama involving a teacher-cum-protest singer who was accused of abetting the suicide of a sewer worker. The film won several awards.

Another indie film, ‘Masaan’ (2015), tells the tale of four people who confront personal tragedies. This movie won a national award.

"These good-content, low-budget films had support from the audiences. But the situation has changed post-pandemic," Motwane told PTI on the sidelines of an event.

Independent films need to be screened in theatres so that people can watch them, said the director of 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' (2018).

'If an independent small-budget film cannot run for a week, how can there be word of mouth (publicity) after two to three days? People need to watch it and know its contents,' he said.

In the USA, with a population of 33 crores, there are 30,000 theatres, and in India, only 10,000 halls serve 130 crores of its people, Motwane said.

If there are more theatres, more people will be able to watch indie films, he said.