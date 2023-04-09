Unseasonal Rain, High Rates Make Auto Sector Cautious About Growth Prospects

Unseasonal rain impacting rural demand, high-interest rates on auto loans and increased costs due to new regulatory norms are making the automotive industry cautious about the growth prospects in the current fiscal.

The industry—which witnessed the first full year without any impact of Covid-19 in financial year 2023 after a gap of two years with double-digit growth of 21% in overall retail sales—is now set to clock tapered growth in the low single-digit due to a high base, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

As per data shared by the dealers' body, the total domestic vehicle retail sales stood at 2,21,50,222 units in FY23 against 18,3,27,326 units in FY22.

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava said the unseasonal rain in March and early April could have a dampening effect on the sentiment in the rural areas.

"Because this is the harvest time and these rains are not so good (for the rural sales)," he told PTI.