UK PM Rishi Sunak Hails Multi-Faith Coronation As 'Moment Of National Pride'

He noted: "A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country. And a cherished ritual through which a new era is born… And in a fitting tribute to the spirit of service that will define the Carolean Age, people across our country will help their communities with thousands of acts of kindness. So, let's celebrate this weekend with pride in who we are and what we stand for. Let's look to the future with hope and optimism. And let's make new memories, so we can tell our grandchildren of the day we came together to sing: 'God Save The King'."