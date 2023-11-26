'India-UAE Trade Ties Diversified Into Unbelievable Expanse Of Opportunities': Indian Envoy Sudhir

'IGF ME&A will be the catalyst for this collaboration and showcase the limitless opportunities presented by the Global South,” he said.

The event comes against the backdrop of the UAE-India partnership scaling newer heights.

Bilateral trade between India and the UAE has seen significant growth, registering a year-on-year increase of 16 per cent to reach USD 85 billion in the April 2022-March 2023 period and a target of achieving USD 100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030.