Tube Investments, Premji Invest Partner Up To Acquire Lotus Surgicals For Rs 348 Crore

Murugappa Group's engineering firm Tube Investments of India and Azim Premji's private equity fund, Premji Invest, announced on Saturday that together they would be acquiring Lotus Surgicals Pvt., a maker of wound closure products, for a sum of Rs 348 crore.

Tube Investments will invest Rs 233 crore for a 67% stake, while Premji Invest will pick up the remaining 33% at Rs 115 crore from the existing shareholders of Lotus Surgicals.

"Tube Investments and Premji Invest on Saturday signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% equity capital of Lotus Surgicals Pvt Ltd from India Medical Consumables Holdings Ltd, a Samara Capital entity, and other shareholders," a statement said.

The two companies are partnering for the acquisition with the objective of setting up a medical technology platform, which aspires to become a global platform to design, manufacture and distribute innovative world-class medical products at affordable price points, the statement added.