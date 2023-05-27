ADVERTISEMENT
Triveni Engineering Q4 Results: Profit Rises 74% To Rs 190 Crore
Net profit stood at Rs 109.17 crore in the year-ago period,
Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd's net profit rose 74% to Rs 190 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year.
Its net profit stood at Rs 109.17 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income rose to Rs 1,839.86 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 from Rs 1,195.08 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.
Triveni Engineering is into sugar as well as engineered-to-order high speed gears and gearboxes. It is also into water and wastewater management business.
During the full 2022-23 fiscal, the net profit jumped to Rs 1,791.80 crore from Rs 424.06 crore in the previous year.
Total income grew to Rs 6,390.51 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 4,716.23 crore in the previous year.
