BF.7 Variant In India May Not Be As Serious As In China: CCMB Chief

Media reports indicate that India reported four cases of the BF.7 variant of the coronavirus.

"We (India) have seen the Delta wave, which is a big one. Then we have got vaccination done. And then the Omicron wave came, and we continued booster doses. We are different in many ways. What is happening in China may not happen in India because of that," he said.

India reported 201 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases increased to 3,397, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The official said the 'Zero-Covid Policy' followed by China is one of the reasons for the outbreak of the infection in that country and opined that lower vaccination levels may also have contributed to the severity.

"It is actually that (the zero-Covid policy China followed) and also the fact that in China, not many people really went for the vaccine as it has happened in India, where all the older population is vaccinated and sometimes even booster doses have been given to the older population or susceptible population," he said.

Maintaining that at this point it cannot be asserted that there may or may not be a wave in India, Nandicoori said as of now it does not seem to be that alarming that a wave is coming right away.

Currently, there is enough capacity within India both for the Covid tests as well as for therapy and vaccination. "They are accessible to many people," he added.