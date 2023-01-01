Tata Motors Reports 10% Increase In Total Domestic Sales

Tata Motors on Sunday reported a 10% increase in total domestic sales at 72,997 units in December 2022.

The company had sold 66,307 units in the same month previous year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 40,043 units last month as against 35,299 units in December 2021, a growth of 13.4%.

Sales of electric passenger vehicles, including exports, were at 3,868 units last month as compared to 2,355 units in December 2021, up 64.2%, the company said.