Sun Pharma Proposes To Fully Acquire Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

27 May 2023, 5:41 PM IST
A bird flies past the logo of Sun Pharma installed on the facade of its corporate office in Mumbai. (Photo: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. said on Saturday it proposed to fully acquire Israel-based Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. through a reverse triangular merger.

The Mumbai-based drug major said it has issued a letter to the Taro board with a proposal containing a non-binding indication of interest to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares for a purchase price of USD 38 per ordinary share in cash.

Sun Pharma currently owns a 78.48% stake in Taro.

"We envisage the proposed transaction to be consummated in the form of a reverse triangular merger under the Israeli Companies Law, 1999 and practice," Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The purchase price represents a premium of 31.2% over Taro's closing price on May 25, 2023, a 41.5% premium over Taro's average closing price in the last 60 days and a compelling liquidity opportunity for Taro's shareholders, it added.

Under the indicative proposal, post the acquisition, Taro will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma and will be delisted from NYSE.

