Status Quo In U.K. Can't Continue; Bound To Take Decision In Next Two Years: Tata Steel CEO

When asked if the company would exit the UK in the absence of monetary aid from the UK government, he said, 'In UK, it's more a question of discussion with the government because the government is in dialogue with us to see what support they can give, what support they can't give, so we will have to evaluate based on our conversations with the government.' Tata Steel owns a 5 million tonnes per annum capacity asset -- the UK's largest steelworks at Port Talbot in South Wales -- and employs 8,000 people. The loss-making facility has been impacted by carbon emission costs and high energy costs.

Tata Steel company had sought 1.5 billion pounds from the UK government to execute its decarbonisation plans under which it will install new plant machinery with low emission technologies.