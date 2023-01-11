Startup Funding In India Drops 33% To $24 Billion In 2022: Report

Despite the funding slowdown, Amit Nawka, partner - deals & India Startups Leader, PwC India, said, 'some areas like SaaS (Software as a service) and early-stage funding have remained upbeat. With significant dry powder waiting to be invested, it seems likely that the funding scenario will begin to normalise after 2-3 quarters.'

Meanwhile, he added, many startups were using the current situation to tighten operating models and optimise cash runway by deferring discretionary spends and investments.