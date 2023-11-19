Ocean Of Blue: All Roads Lead To Motera

Fans wearing the India jerseys, carrying the Indian flag, laughing, joking and anticipating an Indian win are moving towards the Narendra Modi stadium.

There are families, friends, children, adults, teenagers, middle aged and the senior citizen who have all painted the city blue.

The traffic moved at a very slow pace till Motera but comes to a complete halt near the stadium. You can's move an inch if you don't have a VIP car park pasted on your vehicle. A hologram is required to be pasted on the accreditation card as well as a part of SPG protocol since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian deputy PM Richard Marles will be in attendance.

The level of expectation from Rohit Sharma's team has long crossed the critical limit of craziness.