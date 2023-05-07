Silver ETFs Getting Investors' Traction; Asset Bases Reach Rs 1,800 Crore

The industry has seven silver ETFs-- Nippon India Silver ETF, ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF, HDFC Silver ETF, Axis Silver ETF, Kotak Silver ETF, and DSP Silver ETF-- with an asset under management of Rs 1,792 crore as of March 2023. All these funds were launched in 2022, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.