Centre Opposes Pleas For Validation Of Same-Sex Marriage In SC, Says Cannot Be Claimed As Fundamental Right

The Centre said, “It is submitted that despite the decriminalization of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country.'

It added that Parliament has designed and framed marriage laws, which are governed by personal laws/codified laws relatable to customs of various religious communities, to recognise only the union of a man and a woman to be capable of legal sanction, and thereby claim legal and statutory rights and consequences.