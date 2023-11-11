SC Refuses To Entertain Plea To Frame Guidelines For Regulation Of Trading Of Cryptocurrencies

The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, observed that though the petition was under Article 32 of the Constitution, it was evident that the 'real purpose is to seek bail in proceedings which are pending against the petitioner.'

'We are unable to subscribe to this course of action. The petitioner would be at liberty to move the appropriate court for the grant of regular bail. Insofar as the main reliefs are concerned, they are more in a nature of a legislative direction which the court cannot issue under Article 32 of the Constitution,' the bench said in its order passed on Friday.