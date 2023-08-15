Punjab & Sind Bank To Increase ATM Network To 1,600 Over Two Years

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank plans to double its ATM network to about 1,600 in the next two years to increase its touch points and brand visibility.

Also, the bank also intends to open 50 more branches during the current financial year taking the total network beyond 1,600, Punjab & Sind Bank managing director Swarup Kumar Saha told PTI.

The addition of new branches would add to low-cost deposits and help in penetration of loan products, he said.