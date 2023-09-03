Punjab & Sind Bank Looks To Raise Rs 250 Via QIP In Q3

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank plans to raise Rs 250 crore through share sales to institutional investors in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

"The bank has got approvals for capital raising of Rs 250 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in the next quarter," Punjab & Sind Bank managing director Swarup Kumar Saha told PTI.

It will help achieve the twin objectives of capital raising and dilution of the government's holding in the bank, he said.

The government of India holds a 98.25% stake in the bank, which was listed on the stock exchanges in 2010.

He said that the government's nod is also in place for the capital raising. The bank had written to the center in May seeking its approval for capital raising.