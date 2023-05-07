PTC India Inks Pact For 115 MW Power Supply From VS Lignite Power

“This agreement adds to PTC's long-term power portfolio and reinforces our commitment to securing a reliable energy supply. We recognise the growing importance of renewable energy and believe that achieving the right balance between conventional and renewable sources is vital to ensuring a sustainable and secure energy future for our country,” said Rajib K Mishra, chief managing director, PTC India, said in the statement.

PTC India is the pioneer in power market in India. The company has also been mandated by the government of India to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.