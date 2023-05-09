PM Modi In Rajasthan On Wednesday, To Launch Projects Worth Rs 5,500 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects costing over Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on Wednesday, a statement said.

A BJP spokesperson in Jaipur said that the prime minister will also address a public rally organised by the party at Abu Road in Sirohi district.

The focus of the projects to be launched by the prime minister will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region, the PMO said, adding road and railway works will facilitate the movement of goods and services, boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.

Among the projects, Modi will lay the foundation stones for road construction projects for upgradation to two-lane in Rajsamand and Udaipur and for the redevelopment of the Udaipur railway station.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the gauge conversion project and the setting up of a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.

Modi will inaugurate three national highway projects, including the 114-km-long six-lane Udaipur-Shamlaji section of NH-48, the 110-km-long widening and strengthening to four lanes with paved shoulders of the Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur section of NH-25, and the 47-km-long two-lane with paved shoulders section of NH 58E.

The prime minister will also be visiting the Shantivan complex of the Brahma Kumaris, a religious organisation.

The PMO noted that a special focus of the prime minister has been on giving impetus to spiritual rejuvenation across the country.

He will lay the foundation stone of a superspeciality charitable global hospital, the second phase of Shivmani old age home, and an extension of the nursing college. The hospital will be set up on Abu Road, spread across an area of 50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove especially beneficial for the poor and tribal people in the region, it said.