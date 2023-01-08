PM Modi To Flag Off Luxury Cruise 'MV Ganga Vilas' On Jan. 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world's longest river cruise 'MV Ganga Vilas' from Varanasi on Friday, according to an official statement.

The statement said the luxury cruise will cover a distance of more than 3,200 kilometre across 27 river systems in 5 states in India and Bangladesh.

MV Ganga Vilas will put India on the river cruise map of the world, the statement said quoting Union Port, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.